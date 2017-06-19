PromFest rocks Leven

Hundreds descended on Leven’s waterfront on Saturday afternoon for PromFest.

There was a clear blue sky throughout the afternoon – perfect conditions for those wanting to relax on the grass and take in the live music.

Many took advantage of the warm conditions and all the entertainment available.

The afternoon’s fun kicked off when Leven’s recently crowned Rose Queen, Elise Birrell, performed the official opening ceremony.

As well as the live music, which featured Lost in Vancouver, Saus and the Secret Soulmates, the Mary Bradford Singers and more, there was plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

There were rides and games to keep the kids happy, while many a parent popped in to the beer tent for a refreshing beverage.

Michael Morris, a member of Leven Community Council, which organised the event, said the event went “really well”.

“Obviously the weather was a factor,” he said. “It was perfect. It was hot but with a little bit of wind to keep it cool.

“But the bands were fantastic and everyone seemed to have a good time.”

Michael said PromFest would be returning in 2018 and believed this year’s event had attracted at least 1000 people.

He added: “We’re proud of the public coming together. Everyone was happy. You got a real feel of community spirit. Everyone stayed until the very end at 9pm and cheered off the last band, Lost in Vancouver.”