Proposed sports complex could attract elite sports teams

Some of the world’s elite sports teams could soon be visiting St Andrews if plans for a new sports complex are approved, it is claimed.

The Old Course Hotel has submitted plans for a training facility it claims will allow it to compete with St George’s Park, the English FA’s national football centre, and the Aspire Academy in Qatar.

The 48-hectare sports complex, which would sit on the outskirts of the town, near Craigtoun Country Park and Duke’s Golf Course, would be comprised of five sports pitches and a sports pavilion.

Currently, the training facilities used by the hotel are based at the University of St Andrews Athletic Union, however, due to Dundee United requiring two of the pitches every day for training, access is limited.

On Wednesday, the North East Fife Planning Committee will meet to decide whether or not to approve the plans.