Protest day over train services

Rail union RMT is staging a day of action calling for train services to be publicly owned.

RMT members and supporters will be at train stations across Scotland from 6am on Wednesday handing out information postcards to the public and urging people to endorse its Safer Scottish Trains campaign.

The union is urging commuters, train users and members of the public to raise the issue with their local politicians to force change within the public transport system.

RMT officials say the campaign comes amid “growing public anger at the Abellio Scotrail operation and the demand for them to be removed and replaced with a publicly owned service”.

Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said: “We are campaigning to make Scotland’s trains safer, more secure and accessible. This can only be done with a publicly owned service where profit isn’t the main motive of the operator.

“RMT calls on the Scottish Government to launch an urgent review of safety and service quality on all Scottish trains, including Driver Only Operated services on the network.”

