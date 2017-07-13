Public path closed due to new building

A Fife public path isto be closed while a new laborotory is developed.

The section of public path at East Sands, St Andrews, will be closed for three weeks.

The university is building a £10m new marine biology lab to replace the Gatty Marine facility, and says that the closure is being carried out on the recommendation of Fife Council, starting on Monday, July 24.

Users seeking access to and from Albany Park, the St Andrews Leisure Centre, and the St Andrews Holiday Park for whom a diversion over grass or sand is not suitable (cyclists or wheelchair users) are advised to plan to divert via the A917.

Signage will be in place to assist.