Queensferry Crossing opening marked by special post stamp

A special postmark will be landing on residents’ doorsteps over the next few weeks to mark the opening of the new Queensferry Crossing.

The new £1.35 billion bridge is to open to motorists on Wednesday and a number of events have been lined up to celebrate the opening.

Royal Mail is also celebrating this landmark occasion with a special postmark.

The postmark – which says Official Opening of the Queensferry Crossing Summer 2017 – will appear on millions of items of stamped mail across Scotland.

It will be in circulation between August 30 and September 6.

Keith Brown, economy secretary said: “The level of excitement and enthusiasm that continues to build as we near the opening of this crossing on August 30 is inspiring.

“Royal Mail featuring the Queensferry Crossing as a special postmark on the mail is a fitting tribute to Scotland’s newest icon and it is remarkable to think that there will be Royal Mail vans travelling across the bridge, carrying letters with this postmark, in the coming days.”

The 1.7 miles (2.7km) structure will be the longest three-tower, cable-stayed bridge in the world and also by far the largest to feature cables which cross mid-span.

It stands 207 metres above high tide, the equivalent of 48 double decker buses stacked on top of each other, and weighs a total of 35,000 tonnes – the same as almost 200 Boeing 747s.

Rob Jenson , Operations Director at Royal Mail, said: “We are pleased to honour the opening of the bridge with a postmark.

“We have been watching the construction of the bridge with interest. We are sure our thousands of vehicles will be some of the first to test out the structure as they travel across the country delivering mail.”