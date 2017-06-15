Rail services disrupted as person hit by train

Commuters are facing severe disruption between Fife and Edinburgh this morning after a person was hit by a train.

The incident is thought to have happened last night, and means that a replacement bus service has been put on.

In a message to passengers this morning, ScotRail confirmed the incident on its website.

It said: “07:09 Dundee to Edinburgh due 08:44 will no longer call at Kinghorn, Burntisland, Aberdour and Dalgety Bay.

“This is due to a person being hit by a train earlier.”

It added: “We have organised a Photoflash bus at Kirkcaldy which will be on site for 07:56. The bus will call at Kinghorn, Burntisland, Aberdour, Dalgety Bay, Inverkeithing and then set down only stations to Edinburgh. Sorry that it will take a little longer by road than by rail.”