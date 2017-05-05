Rallying cry to fund park development

A group of St Andreans are set to begin a fundraising campaign as they prepare to finalise plans for the redevelopment of Pipeland Park.

The group is set to seek planning permission after proposals were put together which would see the creation of a new skatepark and playpark, as well as the placement of trees and plants.

However, while Fife Council will be providing some of the funding needed to bring the plans to life, the group need to raise £120,000 for it to go ahead.

The group will be asking for local businesses and people to support the project financially, and has already secured £500 in funding from the Hamish Foundation.

It will also be sending out applications to larger funding sources, such as the lottery and Sportscotland, in the hope of reducing the substantial target.

It is hoped the park could be completed by summer 2018 if the project goes to plan.

Iona Potter, whose children use the park, got involved in the project when the council removed the old skatepark equipment in February, after it was labelled “old and unsafe”.

She says children have been working with specialist skate park designers to come up with the replacement.

“They are trying to come up with a design that will be good for everybody,” Iona said. “What we want to do is make a skate park that caters for everybody from novices to experts.

“We have a couple of sponsored BMX riders here and it’s great to have that expertise available.

“It will be for BMXs, scooters and bikes – there will be something for everyone at all levels.”

Iona, however, admitted she was disappointed at the lack of a response from the local community.

She said: “We tried to do a public consultation but no one bothered to turn up.

“Myself and a couple of other parents and a group of kids got together and figured out the layout that would be best for everyone.”

But she has urges other parents and members of the public to get involved, saying: “If anyone wants to get involved, all they have to do is contact us. We want a park that is available to everybody, so everyone can have fun.This is something for the future of our children.”

You can contact the group at spiderparklife@gmail.com and can see the plans on the group’s Facebook page by searching for @skatepartstandrews.