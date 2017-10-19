Rapist guilty of attacks and sexual assaults on women

A Fife man has today been convicted for a series of physical and sexual assaults on women.

At Edinburgh High Court yesterday, Craig Slater was found guilty of 15 charges which took place in the Methil and Lochgelly areas between 1993 and 2014.

Police received reports about the 50-year-old in April 2016 and began a multi-agency investigation which identified multiple victims of physical and sexual assault.

Investigations found that Slater abused a number of women who came forward reporting sexual assault, physical assault and rape.

Detective Inspector James Leeson of Fife Division’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “Slater committed the most heinous crimes over an eleven-year period.

“Through thorough investigations with partner agencies we were able to build a significant case against Slater that has today found him guilty of his actions.

“I would like to thank the victims for their assistance with the investigations and the courage they have shown throughout the trail.

“Police Scotland treats all reports of sexual crime with the utmost seriousness, regardless of when the offences occurred. We will investigate the matter thoroughly and professionally, fully supported by partner agencies to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”