Rapist jailed after decade of child abuse

A pensioner was jailed today after inflicting a decade of sexual abuse on children more than 30 years ago.

Keith Sturrock repeatedly raped two girls and molested a third girl during a catalogue of offending.

Sturrock (74) began indecently assaulting his first victim in 1973 when she was aged 11 and went on to rape the schoolgirl.

During sexual assaults on her he also struggled with her and struck her on the head.

By 1974 he had begun abusing and rape a second victim.

Sturrock, of Institution Street, Buckhaven, in Fife, targeted a third girl in 1976 when she eight years old.

He had denied a string of offences during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was unanimously convicted by a jury of nine charges of rape, indecent assault and indecency committed between 1973 and 1984 at houses in Buckhaven and Methil.

Defence counsel Emma Toner did not ask for bail to be continued following the verdicts and the first offender was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

Judge Nigel Morrison QC placed Sturrock on the sex offenders’ register.