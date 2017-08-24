Rare tickets for Queensferry Crossing opening up for grabs

Network Rail is to mark the opening of Queensferry Crossing by offering rare public access to the Forth Bridge - but you better be quick!

The fundraising event on behalf of official charity partner Barnardo’s Scotland, will take place on September 23 and, due to high demand, September 24, three weeks after the official opening of the Forth’s newest long-span bridge.

Up to 500 tickets will be available to visit the temporary platform on the North Queensferry side of the Forth Bridge, however, with 250 tickets already sold to Barnardo’s Scotland fundraisers, bridge enthusiasts will need to be quick.

Alex Hynes, managing director of the ScotRail Alliance, said: “We are delighted to mark the opening of Scotland’s newest landmark by offering very limited access to one of Scotland’s most loved structures. What better way of viewing the Queensferry Crossing and the Forth Road Bridge than from the top of The Forth Bridge.

“The platform in North Queensferry is rarely open to the public, however, we wanted to join in the celebrations and could see no better way to celebrate the opening of the Forth Estuary’s newest bridge than offering access to the oldest one, all while raising vital funds for Barnardo’s.”

Jordyn Armstrong, events manager for Barnardo’s Scotland, said: “We are excited to be working with Network Rail and Balfour Beatty to create this unique event. The opening of the Queensferry Crossing is an exciting moment for Scotland and we’re looking forward to getting involved in our own small way.

“The ‘Your View’ event at The Forth Bridge offers adults the chance to ascend to the top of the Forth Rail Bridge on 23rd and now 24th September. All proceeds from ‘Your View’ will go towards supporting the charity’s community-based services across Scotland.”

Colin Hardie, construction superintendent for Balfour Beatty, said: “Balfour Beatty has a long association with the Forth Bridge and our team is proud to be offering their time voluntarily to help facilitate this event.

“Ticket holders are in for an unforgettable experience, with access via a hoist to a viewing platform 110 metres above sea level. The views over the Forth are magnificent and the arrival of the Queensferry Crossing adds a new and fascinating point of interest.”

Registration for both 23 and 24 September will be on a first come first served basis and places cost £35 each. Bookings can be made by visiting www.barnardos.org.uk/forthbridge or for more information call 0131 446 7021.

The event has been arranged as a one-off charity fundraiser. Network Rail’s proposals to create permanent visitor facilities at the bridge continue in development. More information can be found at www.forthbridgeexperience.co.uk