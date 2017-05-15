Readers’ pics of the Flying Scotsman

Fifers flocked to catch a special glimpse of the famous Flying Scotsman as it travelled through the Kingdom yesterday.

The iconic locomotive, which was restored to full glory last year, left Edinburgh’s Waverley and travelled north over the Forth Bridge, charting a path around the Fife coast before returning via the Fife Circle.

The Flying Scotsman in Burntisland. Pic by Paul Adams.

Crowds gathered to see the engine as it passed through Burntisland and the magic moment was caught on camera by Paul Adams, who took this fantastic shot from an elevated position.

Alec Davies also caught another excellent image of the train as it travelled between Kinghorn and Kirkcaldy.