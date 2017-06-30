Red carpet for Tommy’s Honour in St Andrews

The red carpet will be rolled tonight (Friday) for the highly-anticipated UK premiere of Tommy’s Honour.

Director Jason Connery and several of the film’s stars will be attending the glitzy premiere, which is being held at the New Picture House.

Young Tom Morris actor Jack Lowden, will be among those in St Andrews for the premiere, starting at 7.30pm.

The film made its debut at the Edinburgh Film Festival, where it was nominated for Best British Feature Film, last year, and was released in the US months ago.

It now makes its UK debut in St Andrews, one of the many north east Fife locations where the film was shot.

The gala screening is in assocation with the Old Course Hotel.

The historical drama celebrates the lives of golf legends, and father and son, Old Tom Morris and Young Tom Morris, depicting their tumultous relationship and careers.

Old Tom was a four-time winner of The Open, an achievement Young Tom had already matched before his untimely death at the age of 24.

Old Tom continued to work until his death at the age of 87. He is now buried against the eastern wall of the churchyard of St Andrews Cathedral.