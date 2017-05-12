Removals firm ‘damaged my furniture in move’

A family who used a removal firm recommended by Fife Council have had their furniture returned in a damaged state.

The Nicol family moved from Markinch to Glenrothes’ Newcastle area, putting some items into storage.

The hole in the sofa

And when their property returned, they noticed damage to some items, including a dishwasher with a dent, and a couch which now has a hole in it.

The family say AMC Removals have told them that they are only insured as far as £40 per item.

Barry Nicol (41) says that the firm even took the doors off his fridge freezer to get it through the door, and, when it was returned they refused to put them back on as it was “not their job”.

“The fridge came back all scraped up the side,” said Barry.

“When they took the doors off they’ve had it lying on its side and it’s scratched as a result.

“The dishwasher and the couch also came back damaged.

“I thought they would be ok as the council had recommended them.

“The council themselves have been pretty good, but the firm just say that their insurance liability won’t go over £40.

‘‘And that just won’t cover it.

“I’m not greedy, I’m not looking for a load of new free stuff, I just want our furniture repaired.

“It should come back to you in the same condition it went away in.”

A spokesman for AMC Removals said they were working with the Nicols to resolve the issue, but confirmed that their standard insurance would only cover £40 per item.

The firm said: “Should a client book with AMC Removals, they have the opportunity to purchase moving and storage insurance at an additional cost.

“This gives unlimited cover per item though the client should declare any individual item worth more than £10,000.

“Should a client decline insurance with AMC Removals then they should either ensure their own home insurance cover will protect them or have a policy in place that will offer insurance cover.

“Should a client decline the offer of insurance then our maximum liability is £40 per item.”

Fife Council confirmed that it had a contract with AMC Removals, but changes were made to services provided in March.