Renewed appeal for missing Fife man after bus station sighting

Police in Fife are renewing their appeal for information following a sighting of a missing man in Glenrothes.

Fifty-nine-year-old Henry Davidson had previously been last seen at around 9am on Tuesday, November 14 in Kirkcaldy, but has since been positively sighted in the area of the Kingdom Centre and bus station in Glenrothes at around 8.20am on Wednesday (November 15).

Henry is described as white, of stocky build, 5 foot 11 inches tall with short black hair, which is balding. He may also have facial hair. He also has his right ear pierced, but does not always wear it.

He was wearing a black jacket, t-shirt, blue jeans and white Fila trainers and carrying a bag.

Sergeant Craig Fyall of Levenmouth Police Station said: “We are encouraged by the positive sighting of Henry, but he has not yet been traced and we remain concerned for his welfare.

“Anyone who may have seen him in the Glenrothes or Kirkcaldy areas on Wednesday morning or any time later should please call police as soon as possible.”

Contact officers at Levenmouth Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 4105 of Wednesday November 15.