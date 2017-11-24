Revamp for Kinghorn Community Centre team

Kinghorn Community Centre’s management committee has recently undergone a complete change of personnel, with the retiral of many of its long-serving members.

It now has a new chairman, Annie Crow; secretary, Gillian Brennan and treasurer, Kenny Smith who are looking forward to the future of the popular venue with exciting plans in store.

Some of the previous members have agreed to stay on a bit longer to help guide the new committee, and former councillor Susan Leslie is also staying on as a committee member.

To help it to continue to develop in the future and become even more of a community hub, it is seeking new members.

Anyone who can spare some time to join the committee is asked to contact any of the office bearers who would be happy to provide them with information on forthcoming meetings and plans.

And to help get the new committee off to a flying start it is organising a festive online auction to raise funds for future projects, with lots of great prizes to bid for. It begins on Sunday and runs until the following Sunday.

Annie Crow, the new chairman, told the Press: “We thought this would be a good way to help raise some money and not having to ask the same people for money time and time again.

“We contacted lots of local shops and businesses to ask them to donate prizes, which many of them have done.

“As well as raising money it is about letting people know we are here and that we are open every day for lunches and snacks as well as a whole host of activities from keep fit and dance classes to a mums’ netball group.”

Some of the prizes on offer include restaurant vouchers, a car service, a makeover, silver jewellery and a home-made Christmas cake.

To help introduce the new committee to the public and bring more people along the committee is organising a New Year’s Eve Party on December 31 from 7-12.30pm.

Tickets priced £10 for adults, £5 for children and £1 for under 1s are available from the community centre. All tickets must be purchased by Friday, December 8 to allow for catering numbers.

The ticket price includes soup or stovies and guests can bring their own nibbles and drinks.

There will also be a raffle in aid of the Kinghorn playparks group.

“The centre is well used, but we want it to be used to its full capacity,” explained Annie.

“We have one big hall for sports and bigger groups and two smaller sized halls and these are available for renting by groups or for events like birthday parties.

“It is quite a responsibility but we are all looking forward to the challenge and we hope that everyone in the local community will get behind us and support our events to ensure it keeps running as smoothly as possible and to offer as much as we can for residents in the town.”

Anyone interested in joining the committee or finding out more can contact Annie on 07854 043605.