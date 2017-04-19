Revealed: Kirkcaldy streets set for £3m lottery windfall?

A huge part of Kirkcaldy is in line for a £3m lottery windfall.

The People’s Postcode Lottery has picked out households in the KY2 6 postcode area ... and they’ll find out who has won at a special event next weekend.

It takes place in Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy, but in case you were wondering if it could be you, here’s the full list of postal addresses.

If you are among them and are playing the People’s Postcode Lottery, then you may want to start thinking about how you’d spend your winnings ... good luck!

Aboyne Gardens Ailsa Grove Alford Avenue Alford Gardens Alloway Drive Annsmuir Place Appin Crescent Arran Crescent Ashludie Place Atholl Terrace Aytoun Avenue Balcomie Road Barassie Drive Barnton Road Barry Road Beauly Place Begg Road Belleisle Road Ben Alder Place Bennochy Road Birnam Road

Blackcraigs Blairmore Road Blyth Gardens Braehead Road Braids Road Brodick Road Broom Gardens Broom Place Broomside Cairnwell Place Camperdown Place Campsie Crescent Canmore Gardens Cardenden Road Carnethy Crescent Carradale Gardens Carron Place Castlemount Terrace Cawdor Crescent

Chapel Grove Chapel Level Chapel Park Chapel Place Chapel Road Chapelhill Chapelton Drive Cheviot Road Cleish Gardens Cluny Court Cluny Road Craigearn Avenue Craigearn Place Craigie Place Cramond Gardens Cullen Crescent Culzean Crescent Cumbrae Court Cumbrae Terrace Dallas Drive Dalmahoy Crescent

Davaar Drive Dean Park Brae Dean Park Court Dean Park Drive Dean Park Gardens Dean Park Grove Dean Park Hotel Access Dean Park Way Dollar Crescent Dornoch Crescent Downfield Place Duddingston Drive Dunearn Drive Dunnikier Way Edzell Park Ellisland Avenue Ellon Road Fair Isle Road Farne Court Findhorn Place Fleming Drive Forres Drive Gillespie Grove Glamis Road Glen Albyn Drive Glen Bruar Place Glen Clova Place Glen Esk Place Glen Isla Road Glen Lyon Road Glen More Gardens Glen Roy Place

Glenbervie Road Glendale Park Glendevon Place Gosford Road Gullane Place Harris Drive Hendry Road Heron Place Hopetoun Place Huntly Crescent Hutchison Way Inchgarvie Road Jean Armour Gardens John Paul Jones Court Katrine Crescent Kenmore Terrace Kilmun Road Kilspindie Crescent Larach Court Liberton Road Lindores Drive Linn Place Linton Lane Lismore Avenue Lismore Place Lochlea Grove Lomond Gardens Lothian Terrace Malcolm’s Meadow Maree Place Marjory’s Avenue Mauchline Grove McIntosh Court McIntosh Gardens McIntosh Parade McIntosh Park McIntosh Place Meikle Loan Mellerstain Road Michael Nairn Gardens Michael Nairn Grove Michael Nairn Parade Michael Nairn Park Morven Grove Muirfield Street Newliston Drive Newtownmore Drive

Oliphant Way Ostlers Road Ostlers Way Otterston Place Panmure Place Pitcairn Place Pitfour Place Pitreavie Place Portland Gardens Powfoot Road Prestonfield Drive Prestwick Place Ralston Drive Ranfurly Gardens Rannoch Road Ratho Place Red Craigs Rev Shirra Street Robert Adam Drive Robert Adam Roundabout Robert Philp Road Rosemount Avenue Rowan Brae Roundabout Scotscraig Place Seton Place Sheperd Street Sidlaw Street Sir Thomas Elder Court Sir Thomas Elder Way St Fillans Place St Fillans Road

St Kilda Crescent Stobs Place Stocks Street Strathore Road Striven Place Tain Place Tarbolton Court Templehall Avenue Tiree Place Torbain Torphin Place Torridon PlaceTummel Drive Turnberry Drive Turriff Place Tyndrum Place Valley Gardens Valley Gardens South Valley View Wedderburn Road West Torbain Wester Bogie Road William Sinclair Street