RNLI fundraiser visits Fife

A man who is walking around the British and Irish coasts to raise funds for the RNLI has reached Fife.

Alex Ellis-Roswell was presented with £750 by the Anstruther Lifeboat Station team, as he visited the East Neuk during the final stages of the endeavour.

However, the visit was not without incident, as Alex fractured his ankle on route to the station.

Martin Macnamara, lifeboat press officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome Alex to Anstruther on the latest leg of his unbelievable 9500 mile walk visiting all 237 lifeboat stations in the U.K.

“We as a crew decided to donate the proceeds of our Akira Evening Celebration to Alex’s journey as a thank you from us all for the job he is doing in raising awareness and money for the RNLI. “Alex had a fall yesterday en-route to Anstruther and has injured his ankle which has set him back a little but as always, the community have rallied round and we extend a special thanks to The Bank and The Waterfront for giving Alex a bed for two nights free of charge, Anstruther Fish Bar for providing Alex with a free fish supper and Stuart Barton Physiotherapy for taking the time to assess Alex’s injury and patch him up for the final 1000 miles down the east coast to Kent.”

It has been three years since Alex started on his epic walk, as he bids to raise £50,000 for the RNLI.

To keep up-to-date with Alex’s travels visit https://www.facebook.com/alexellisroswell or donate by https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/longwalkround.