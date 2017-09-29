RNLI involved in East Neuk rescue

Anstruther RNLI volunteers were called out yesterday to rescue an injured walker in the East Neuk.

The incident happened around 2.50pm at the chain walk at Shell Bay, with two lifeboats launching to help a 66-year-old woman who had fallen and suffered a suspected broken shoulder.

A D-class lifeboat arrived first at the scene and administered first aid treatment. An all-weather lifeboat joined later and assisted in the operation.

However, with the woman situated in a difficult position for extraction by lifeboat, a Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter was needed to airlift the woman to a nearby playing field, where she was then transported to hospital by ambulance.