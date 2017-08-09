RNLI rescue stricken yacht off Kirkcaldy

Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat volunteers were called out on Monday morning to assist a disabled yacht off Kirkcaldy.

The lifeboat crew was paged just after 07.30am following reports of a 22’ yacht with double engine failure and a sick crewmember on board.

The crew of the yacht had managed to secure themselves earlier in the morning to the yellow sewage pipe marker buoy off Kirkcaldy, and they were quickly located by the lifeboat.

Due to the low tide, it was not possible to tow the yacht into nearby Kirkcaldy, and it was decided to take the vessel to Burntisland.

Neil Chalmers, Lifeboat helm, said: “We quickly located the sailing boat off Kirkcaldy and the Coastguard was keen for us to provide assistance due to concern for one of its crew.

“On arrival, we decided that the best course of action was to tow the vessel with the two men on-board to Burntisland. The yacht had suffered a double engine failure whilst returning from a trip to Eyemouth.

“We arrived at Burntisland around an hour later, and with the assistance of Kinghorn Coastguard Rescue Team, and members of Burntisland Sailing Club, the vessel was secured within the East Dock and its crew taken off.

“This was an unfortunate chain of events, but the crew had key safety equipment and called for assistance before the situation became more serious.’

There was a second callout for the crew later in the afternoon when a person fell and suffered a leg injury at Lammerlaws, Burntisland.

The lifeboat was tasked to medivac the casualty but on arrival it was decided that evacuation by land was more appropriate.

The crew on these callouts were Neil Chalmers, Mel McGarva, Paul Stather, Sam Walters, Richard Malcomson, Matthew Mulligan, and Steve Robinson.