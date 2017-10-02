Road Blocked after car overturns on Fife town road

Emergency services have been called to residential street blocked after a car overturned this morning.

Police in Glenrothes were alerted at 10.05am today after reports that a grey Kia Venga had overturned onto its roof following an incident on South Parks Road in the town.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed that fire and ambulance crews were also called to assist and added that the road had been closed as a precaution whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

More to follow.