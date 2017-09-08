Roadworks warning for A92

Maintenance works on a crucial road through Fife are set to start a new phase on Monday, meaning lane closures for motorists.

Work on the A92 Station Road Bridge in Thornton are set to continue for another week as works move to the next phase.

The final phase of improvements is due to get underway from Monday, September 11, for a week.

This will see additional maintenance completed to the safety barriers on either side of the Station Road overbridge.

This means lane closures will continually be in place for a week in order to complete the maintenance work as teams will be working on both sides of the dual carriageway.

The works follows on from the first phase of maintenance works which took place overnight for three weeks throughout August.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This second phase of work will complete the £80,000 essential upgrade of the bridge parapet system which will enhance the safety of road-users at this location for the long term future.

“We’ve completed the vast majority of the project under night-time working to minimise the impact of this scheme to road users, however one final week remains for us to complete the scheme which needs to be completed during the daytime.

“Although safety is the primary concern, this method of working will ensure that the work is completed as early as possible and therefore reduce the duration of disruption to road users.

“We’ve also taken steps to minimise disruption as much as possible by ensuring that one lane on each side of the carriageway will remain open during the works.

“We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance using the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information, and leave some extra time for their journey.”

The works will be carried out by BEAR Scotland and have been planned in consultation with Police Scotland, Fife Council and Transport Scotland.

Real time traffic information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.