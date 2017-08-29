Royal Mail postmarks the Queensferry Crossing

Royal Mail is celebrating the opening of the new Queensferry Crossing with a special postmark.

The £1.35 billion Bridge will open to traffic on Wednesday replacing the Forth Road Bridge as the main road route between Edinburgh and Fife.

And, to mark celebrations surrounding the occasion, for one week only millions of items of stamped mail across Scotland will land on doorsteps bearing the postmark ‘Official Opening of the Queensferry Crossing, Summer 2017’

Keith Brown, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Jobs and Fair Work said: “The level of excitement and enthusiasm that continues to build as we near the opening of this crossing on the 30 August is inspiring.

“Royal Mail featuring the Queensferry Crossing as a special postmark on the mail is a fitting tribute to Scotland’s newest icon and it is remarkable to think that there will be Royal Mail vans travelling across the bridge, carrying letters with this postmark, in the coming days.”

The 1.7 mile structure will be the longest three-tower, cable-stayed bridge in the world and also by far the largest to feature cables which cross mid-span.

It stands 207 metres above high tide, the equivalent of 48 double decker buses stacked on top of each other, and weighs a total of 35,000 tonnes – the same as almost 200 Boeing 747s.

Rob Jenson , Operations Director at Royal Mail, said: “We are pleased to honour the opening of the bridge with a postmark.

“We have been watching the construction of the bridge with interest. We are sure our thousands of vehicles will be some of the first to test out the structure as they travel across the country delivering mail.”