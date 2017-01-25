Sad end to search for missing Kirkcaldy man

A body has been found in the search for a man reported missing in Kirkcaldy.

Bryan McKie was last seen within an address in Rosabelle Street on Tuesday, January 17 – and reported missing on Monday.

Police Scotland confirmed this evening that a body had been found in the search for the 53-year old.

Officers had been concentrating their activity in the Victoria Road area of the town today.

Mr McKie’s next of kin have been informed.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.