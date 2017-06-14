School asbestos risk is ‘ticking time-bomb’

Deadly asbestos poses no “immediate risk” Fife Council has assured, despite its presence in 154 schools and nurseries across the region.
The fireproofing material, widely used in buildings during the ‘60s, is known to cause the disease mesothelioma – a form of lung cancer – decades after exposure.
The risk associated with disturbing asbestos is well-established but campaigners believe staff and children’s safety could be compromised by merely pinning pictures on school walls, an act which they claim can release asbestos fibres into the air.
John Fearne, manager of Asbestos Action Tayside (AAT), told the Press the threat should be taken seriously.
He said: “There’s been a campaign in England to try and get asbestos removed from schools, and they mention pins in walls. A few years ago we submitted a freedom of information request to Fife Council asking what were the council was doing about it?
“We were told the authority was complying with reglations and that was it - but it’s time for Scotland to follow suit and embark on a staged removal of asbestos in schools.”
According to AAT, last year there were 240 cases of people in Scotland made ill by exposure to asbestos, approximately a fifth of those cases originated in Fife.
The Mail asked Fife Council to respond to claims that asbestos could pose a risk to pupils and staff.
Louise Playford, the council’s school estate service manager, said: “We know there is asbestos in many of our school buildings, as would be expected due to their age.
“The safety of pupils is always our top priority.
“It is important to stress that asbestos doesn’t pose an immediate risk, provided its location is known, it is in good condition, sealed or in a place where it can’t be damaged.”
Strict procedures were in place if work was required near asbestos - and areas containing asbestos were documented within the Asbestos Risk Register, she said.
“These are available at each property for staff, contractors, visitors and any authorised inspectorate and there are very strict protocols surrounding how these areas are managed.”
However Fraser Simpson, head of Industrial Disease at Digby Brown Solicitors, said:“It is disturbing to say the least that asbestos is still present in over 150 buildings in the region attended by thousands of children every day and where people go to work.
“Through our work with individuals and families of those affected by asbestos disease we see the devastating effects of exposure.
“The presence of asbestos in schools is an issue for local and national government to address.
“The local authority and Scottish Government will point to policies designed to protect those who may be in the vicinity of any construction or removal works involving asbestos. As long as asbestos remains undisturbed, there is no immediate risk to the public.
“However, as the buildings get older, the risk of the asbestos degrading increases. Also, if employees, members of the public, teachers and children are not aware of the presence of asbestos within the public buildings and schools which are occupied daily, then how can they guard against inadvertent disturbance?”
“Asbestos exposure is often thought of as a relic of our industrial past, associated with the dockyards and industries that were present in Fife and elsewhere.
“These figures show that this is far from the case. Asbestos is a public health threat to people of all ages today and one which needs to be urgently addressed, to help reduce the consequences of asbestos disease for future generations.”
A survey carried out by the National Union of Teachers in March 2017 showed less than 50 per cent of respondants knew of asbestos in their building.
Seventy five per cent of that number said it was present in locations accessible to staff and boisterous children, and a similar number had no awareness training
Sarah Lyons NUT spokesman said: “This survey reveals an appalling state of affairs and only serves to strengthen our case for the Government to commit to a long term strategy for the phased removal of asbestos from all our schools.
“Parents need to be reassured that asbestos is being safety managed in their child’s school and we just cannot be confident that this is the case in many of our schools.’
She added: “It’s scandalous that every year teachers and support staff are dying from mesothelioma because they have been exposed to asbestos in school.
“Children are at greater risk because of the long latency of mesothelioma.
“The Government must listen and start a phased removal of all asbestos in schools so that no more children or teachers are exposed to asbestos and risk dying from this entirely preventable disease.”
The full list:
Beanstalk Family Nurture Centre
Carleton Nursery School
Westfield Family Nurture Centre
Clentry Nursery School
Dunmore Nursery School
Fair Isle Family Nurture Centre
Ferryport Nursery School
Gallatown Nursery School
Treetop Family Nurture Centre
Ladybird Family Nurture Centre
Former Leslie Nursery School
Pitteuchar East Nursery Centre
Paxton Nursery School
Sunflower Family Nurture Centre
Viewforth Nursery School
Woodlands Family Nurture Centre
Aberdour Primary School
Aberhill Primary School
Auchtermuchty Primary School
Auchtertool Primary School
Balcurvie Primary School
Balmerino Primary School
Balmullo Primary School
Bellyeoman Primary School
Benarty Primary School
Blairhall Primary School
Buckhaven Primary School
Cairneyhill Primary School
Camdean Primary School
Canmore Primary School
Canongate Primary School
Capshard Primary School
Dunnikier Community Centre
Carleton Primary School
Carnock Primary School
Caskieberran Primary School
Castlehill Primary School
Ceres Primary School
Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School
Coaltown of Wemyss Primary School
Colinsburgh Primary School
Collydean Primary School
Commercial Primary School
Cowdenbeath Primary School
Craigrothie Primary School
Crail Primary School
Crossford Primary School
Crossgates Primary School
Culross Primary School
Dairsie Primary School
Dalgety Bay Primary School
Denbeath Primary School
Denend Primary School
Donibristle Primary School
Dunbog Primary School
Dunnikier Primary School
Dysart Primary School
East Wemyss Primary School
Elie Primary School
Falkland Primary School
Foulford Primary School
Freuchie Primary School
Gateside Primary School
Guardbridge Primary School
Hill of Beath Primary School
Kelty Primary School
Kinghorn Primary School
Kinglassie Primary School
Kingsbarns Primary School
Kingskettle Primary School
Kirkcaldy North Primary School
Kirkcaldy West Primary School
Kirkton of Largo Primary School
Ladybank Primary School
Greyfriars RC Primary School
Largoward Primary School
Lawhead Primary School
Leslie Primary School
Letham Primary School
Leuchars Primary School
Limekilns Primary School
Lochgelly South Primary School
Lochgelly West Primary School
Lumphinnans Primary School
Lundin Mills Primary School
Lynburn Primary School
Markinch Primary School
McLean Primary School
Milesmark Primary School
Milton of Balgonie Primary School
Mountfleurie Primary School
Newburgh Primary School
Newcastle Primary School
Newport Primary School
North Queensferry Primary School
Park Road Primary School
Pathhead Primary School
Pitcoudie Primary School
Pitlessie Primary School
Pitreavie Primary School
Pittencrieff Primary School
Pittenweem Primary School
Pitteuchar East Primary School
Pitteuchar West Primary School
Rimbleton Primary School
Saline Primary School
Sinclairtown Primary School
South Parks Primary School
Southwood Primary School
Springfield Primary School
St Agathas Primary School
St Brides Primary School
St Johns Primary School
St Josephs Primary School
St Kenneths Primary School
St Leonards Primary School
St Margarets Primary School
St Maries Primary School
St Monans Primary School
St Ninians Primary School
St Patricks Primary School
St Pauls Primary School
St Serfs Primary School
Star Primary School
Strathkinness Primary School
Strathmiglo Primary School
Tayport Primary School
Thornton Primary School
Torbain Primary School
Torryburn Primary School
Touch Primary School
Townhill Primary School
Tulliallan Primary School
Valley Primary School
Warout Primary School & Infants School
Wormit Primary School
Methilhill Primary School
John Fergus Special School
Balwearie High School
East Fife Off-Campus Support Centre
Glenrothes High School
Glenwood High School
Inverkeithing High School
Kirkcaldy High School
Madras College (Kilrymont)
Madras College
St Andrews High School
St Columbas High School
Waid Academy/Anstruther Primary
Woodmill High School
Kilmaron Special School
Lochgelly North Special School
Rosslyn Special School
Kirkcaldy Off-Campus Support Centre
Hyndhead Special School