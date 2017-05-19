Scooter riders pay last respects to Stuart

A cortege of scooter riders will join the funeral procession for Guardbridge man Stuart Bosie next week.

The 46-year-old was killed on Sunday, May 6 in an accident on the A914 near Kettlebridge whilst riding home from a scooter rally on his yellow Piaggio Vespa.

The father-of-two was pronounced dead at the scene.

As news of his tragic death spread tributes poured in from members of the scooter fraternity from all across the globe, with one fellow rider, Paul Hunter, setting up a JustGiving page for Stuart’s wife and children.

Paul had hoped to raise £5000 – it currently sits at over £8000.

Stuart was a member of the Lone Sharks Scooter Club, which is set to turn out on Monday (May 22) and follow his hearse from Cupar to Kirkcaldy.

The procession will leave Steven Stewart Funeral Directors in Bonnygate at 2.10pm and travel to Kirkcaldy Crematorium for Stuart’s funeral at 3pm.

A statement from his family said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Stuart. He was a much loved son of Margaret, father to Emma and Laura and husband to Katherine and he will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

“We are grateful for all the kind messages and support we have received at this very difficult time.”