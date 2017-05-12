Scooter tragedy tributes to Fifer Stuart

The scooter community worldwide has rallied round after the death of one of its members in Fife.

Stuart Bousie (46) from Guardbridge was killed on Sunday in an accident on the A914 near Kettlebridge whilst riding home from a scooter rally on his yellow Piaggio Vespa.

Stuart Bousie

The father-of-two was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said they were “deeply shocked and saddened” by Stuart’s death and his fellow members of the Lone Sharks Scooter Club said they have been amazed at the tributes paid to his memory.

Steven Stewart had been a friend of Stuart’s since they were both teenagers and is a fellow Lone Shark. He said: “The reaction to Stuart’s death has been unbelievable.

“We’ve had people sending condolences from as far away as Australia, Canada, Ireland, Germany and all over the UK.

“People from all the scooter fraternity have wanted to pay their respects.

Steven also revealed that JustGiving page has been set up to raise money for Stuart’s wife and children.

He said: “It was created by a man called Paul Hunter, who lives down south and was a friend of Stuart.

“He started it on Monday night and it’s already sitting at around £6300.

“At the Lone Sharks Scooter Club we have pin badges that we sell, so we decided that any money we make from them we would put towards the fund as well.

“We now can’t keep up with the demand. We’ve ran out and we have orders waiting for around 800, so we’re having to have more made.

“It’s been phenomenal.”

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Stuart’s family said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Stuart.

“He was a much loved son of Margaret, father to Emma and Laura and husband to Katherine and he will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

“We are grateful for all the kind messages and support we have received at this very difficult time and wish to be left in private to mourn our loss.”

Stuart’s funeral will take place on Monday, May 22 in Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 3pm.

A funeral cortege will leaving Steven Stewart Funeral Directors in Bonnygate, Cupar at 2.10pm and will be followed by a procession of scooters.

Steven added: “Stuart will be dearly missed by everybody within the Lone Sharks and the wider scootering family.”