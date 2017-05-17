Scotland loses European top spot for LGBTI equality

Scotland has been overtaken by Malta in the European league table of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex (LGBTI) equality laws and policies.

Scotland is now in second place, with a score of 82%, with Malta on 88%. Malta has risen to first place after introducing new laws protecting the rights of trans and intersex people.

The table is published today as part of Rainbow Europe 2017, an annual review by European LGBTI equality organisation ILGA-Europe. Its publication marks International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT - May 17).

The UK as a whole is now in fourth place on 76%, behind Norway on 78%. The UK composite score is pulled down by the lack of equal marriage law in Northern Ireland.

Tim Hopkins, Director of national Scottish LGBTI equality charity the Equality Network, said: “We congratulate the government and equality activists in Malta for introducing the best laws in Europe to protect trans and intersex people. The Scottish Government have promised to bring Scotland’s laws in this area up to international best practice during the 2016-21 parliamentary session, and to consult on this later this year. Those changes would put Scotland back in contention for the top spot.”

He continued: “The UK as a whole also falls short of best practice in two reserved areas: equality law and asylum. During this Westminster election campaign, we are calling on all parties to commit to amend equality law to fully protect trans and intersex people, and to ensure that people fleeing persecution because they are LGBTI can find asylum here.”

Silvan Agius, Director on Human Rights in the Government of Malta, said: “I am delighted to see that Malta’s efforts in this area continue to inspire others to move forward towards LGBTIQ equality. In essence our story is based on two main foundations – a strong LGBTIQ movement and political will on the part of government.”

The full league table of 49 European countries can be found here: https://rainbow-europe.org/country-ranking (note that the table shows the UK as a whole, not Scotland, but ILGA-Europe have separately rated Scotland at 82%).

More details of the changes needed to devolved gender recognition law, to bring Scotland up to international best practice for trans people, can be found here: http://www.scottishtrans.org/equal/

More details of the Equality Network’s five-point election pledge for Westminster candidates can be found here: http://www.equality-network.org/lgbtipledge/