Scotland’s tribute to Fleetwood Mac set to pack out PJ Molloys

Scotland’s very own Fleetwood Mac tribute band have been performing sell-out gigs across the country.

They headlined the Grassroots Stage in front of 1800 people at this summer’s Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, and have impressed audiences from Aberdeen to Alloa.

And McFleetwood are all set to perform to another packed house this Saturday when they take to the stage at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline.

It’s 50 years since Fleetwood Mac were formed. They’ve built up an impressive catalogue of classic hits, so there’s plenty of material for McFleetwood to choose from – expect the likes of Go Your Own Way, Little Lies, Dreams, Gypsy, Don’t Stop and many more ... all performed in the same style and sounding just like the real thing.

Eve McAuley performs as Stevie Nicks and is joined in the band by Leith McDill, Nicola Carmichael, Jade McAleney, Alan Stewart and Marc McKechnie.

For tickets, go to www.ticketweb.co.uk or www.pjmolloys.co.uk