Scotrail announces festive train times

ScotRail is asking customers to plan ahead for their journeys during the festive period.

It has published full details on its website together with a list of last trains planned to operate.

On Christmas Eve and Hogmanay, trains will run as normal on both days until early evening, when services will begin to wind down.

No services will run on Christmas or New Year’s Day. On Boxing Day, a reduced service will run within Strathclyde, with no trains elsewhere.

There will be a limited service across the country on January 2. Trains on all other dates will run as normal.

Extra carriages will be added wherever possible.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We are encouraging people to check their festive travel plans now and to leave plenty of time to catch their trains.”

Customers can check train times at scotrail.co.uk and on the ScotRail app. Full details of last trains on 24 and 31 December, as well as services throughout the festive period can be found at www.scotrail.co.uk