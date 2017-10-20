Search for missing airman Corrie to resume next week

Police in Suffolk have confirmed that the search for missing airman Corrie McKeague will resume at the Milton landfill site on Monday (October 23).

The extended search, which is likely to take around four to six weeks, will concentrate on an area of Cell 22 next to the site of the earlier search. The indications are this is the next most likely area where Corrie, who grew up in Cupar, could be.

Corrie McKeague

Officers say that careful re-checking of the data available to the Major Investigation Team has concluded the area of the original 20-week search is still the location where there was the highest likelihood of finding Corrie.

However, the nature of waste disposal and its movement is not a precise science, hence, they say, the requirement to extend the search.

And the news has been welcomed by Corrie’s relatives, with father, Martin who lives in Cupar with his wife Trisha, saying the wait for a date to be given had been “difficult for everyone.”

“The entire McKeague family in Scotland welcomes the news from the Suffolk police that the search for Corrie at the Milton landfill site will resume on Monday 23rd October,” he said.

“As you can imagine, the time between the decision to halt the search back on Friday 21st July and today’s announcement has been difficult for everyone.

“However, this family continues to remain focused on the facts and on finding my son, and we will continue to support the Suffolk police and the volunteers from both the Suffolk and Norfolk police departments 100 per cent, as we have done from the outset.

“Equally, we will continue to challenge those individuals who have since the beginning of this investigation purposefully lied and misinformed the media and the public about the facts in this investigation. Those who have supported us have a right to know the truth.

“The facts and evidence in this investigation clearly point us towards the landfill site, and the police are doing the right by continuing to look for Corrie there.

“Trisha and I will be heading down to Suffolk once again next week so that we can continue to take the opportunity afforded to us to meet with those heroic individuals face-to-face who have volunteered to search for my son.

“We see this as a privilege and have done so since the investigation of the landfill site began all those months ago.”

The original search of the landfill site cost over £1 million and saw around 3000 tonnes of rubbish sifted through.

It was halted in July and an independent review launched into the operation so far.

Corrie (24), who attended St Columba’s Primary, was on a night out in Bury St Edmunds with colleagues from nearby RAF Honnington, when he vanished in the early hours of September 24 last year.