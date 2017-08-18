Second boy arrested over Denbeath fire

A second boy has been arrested after the fire which gutted a historic Fife social club.

The incident happened on Wednesday at the Denbeath Miners Welfare Club and resulted in significant damage.

As a result of local inquiries a 15-year-old boy was previously charged and will be reported to the Children’s Reporter.

Another boy, aged 13 has also now been charged and police say they are no longer looking for anyone else in connection with the fire.

Constable Paul Adams from Levenmouth Police Station said: “Thanks to the support and assistance from the public we have now made two arrests and are satisfied that no further lines of inquiry need to be pursued.

“Reckless conduct like this will never be tolerated and anyone responsible for crimes of this nature will be robustly dealt with.”