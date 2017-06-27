Shop raided in break-in

Police in Fife are appealing for information following two break-ins over the last few weeks.

The latest incident was at the Rowan Beauty Salon on Station Road, in Cardenden which was broken into overnight on Thursday June 22. A cash register and a four-figure sum of cash were stolen.

It comes after an attempted break in at Dave’s Diner, also on Station Road about 4am on Tuesday June 6, where two males were seen climbing over a fence next to the premises.

Officers are now asking anyone with information that can assist them with their inquiries to please get in touch.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan of Dunfermline CID said: “We cannot rule out that these crimes are linked and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact us.

“Anyone who was in the areas on these dates and times and who might have witnessed something suspicious is asked to contact us by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”