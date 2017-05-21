Shoreline search after man left cab in Burntisland

Police have searched the shoreline around Burntisland to find a missing man.

The action was sparked after a taxi driver was concerned over the safety a man as he left his cab in the early hours of the morning.

The incident was sparked after the man got out of a cab at the junction of Kirkton Road and Kirkton Drive at 2.45 a.m on Friday.

He got out of a white Mercedes Vito taxi.

He is described as white, aged 45-50 years-old with a bald head and with a red goatee beard and is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a dark top.

His name is unknown, but it is believed that he could stay in the Inverkeithing area..

Police have since carried out a search of the shoreline around Burntisland amid concerns for his safety.

Inspector Mike Matthewson said: “We are very concerned for this man’s welfare and it is important that we trace him as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Kirkton Road or Kirkton Drive at that time of the morning and saw a man getting out of a white taxi, matching this gentleman’s description, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

Similarly anyone who recognises the description of this man, who is a friend or an associate and hasn’t seen or heard from him in the last couple of days to get in touch.”

