Sight loss charity encourages the public to don their sunglasses

Leading sight loss charity the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) Scotland will be marking National Sunglasses Day today (Tuesday, June 27).

The charity is encouraging members of the public to post a #ShadesForSight sunglasses selfie on social media to raise awareness of the importance of protecting your eyes.

The charity is also calling on the public to donate £3 to RNIB in return for posting a sunglasses selfie on their social media channels to help raise money for the charity.

Almost half of all cases of sight loss are preventable, and that’s why RNIB are asking the general public to protect their eyes from the sun and wear their sunglasses this summer.

Angela Preston, fundraising manager, said: “Summer has well and truly arrived, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone’s selfies being posted on social media.

“We hope as many people as possible get involved and help us reach our fundraising target so we can continue to provide emotional and practical support for people living with sight loss across the UK.”

To get involved, simply post your sunglasses selfie on social media, using the hashtag #ShadesForSight. You can then donate £3 by texting SHADES to 70111. RNIB will receive 100% of the donation, and texts cost £1 plus standard message rate.

To find out more information about #ShadesForSight, please visit www.rnib.org.uk/shades-for-sight or call 0345 345 0054.