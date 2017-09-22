Silver lining for brave comeback kid Myles

A Fife youngster who suffered catastrophic injuries and later underwent multiple operations and months of hospital recovery, has been awarded one of Scouting’s top honours.

Cub Scout Myles Adams, a member of Aberdour 66th Fife group, recently received the Chief Scout’s Silver Award from the Scouting organisation’s Chief Commissioner of Scotland, Graham Haddock.

Mr Haddock, a scout from the age of eight, is also a consultant neonatal and paediatric surgeon at the Royal Hospital For Children in Glasgow, where he helped to treat Myles in September 2015 after he had been involved in a serious car crash after returning from a shinty tournament.

“While in intensive care undergoing a series of operations, Mr Haddock entertained Myles with adventure tales of Chief Scout Bear Grylls and the pair formed a friendship because of their shared love of scouting and the outdoors,” explained mum Bettina.

“Charged with putting Myles back together after such terrible life threatening injuries, Mr Haddock played a vital role, not just on a medical level, but on a personal level too.

“He is a very kind and wonderful man.”

To achieve the Silver Award a cub has to show that they can overcome a personal challenge, be a good teem leader, improve their skills in various areas, take care of the environment and won’t shy away from trying out new activities.

Recognising the huge challenges and hurdles that Myles continues to face in his journey back to full fitness, Mr Haddock was only too delighted to make the trip over to Fife after being approached to present the award to his former patient.

Paying tribute to Myles he said: “Despite his ongoing health issues, Myles loves everything about Scouting and the adventure and friendship it offers. He has shown himself to be brave and positive about life, and loves a challenge, which reflects everything the Scouting movement represents.

“Only one of two Cubs each year manage to achieve this award in our group since it requires a lot of drive and dedication to Scouting.

“Scouting teaches resilience and encourages children to do their best and Myles has definitely shown he has both qualities.”

Having now progressed from Cubs to Scouts, mum Bettina told the Press her son is more active than ever.

“Before the accident, Myles was very active, therefore we were worried that he would lose his love of the outdoors because of the many months away from his friends, school and the Scouts, but thankfully he’s not and he’s back getting involved more than ever.

“He’s still on his journey to full recovery but this award has offered a great boost to us all.”