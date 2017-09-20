Six possible sightings of missing Libbi

There have been six reported sightings of Kirkcaldy teenager Libbi Toledo.

The vulnerable 17-year old hasn’t been seen since Monday, September 11 – and police have again renewed their appeal for the public to help trace her.

Libbi Toledo who went missing from Kirkcaldy and was last seen in Smeaton on Monday September 11, 2017.

Three of the sightings have been discarded as false.

Police say a ‘‘robust investigation’’ is now underway, involving local officers with support from national colleagues.

Libbi was last seen on Veronica Crescent in the town around 1.00 pm on the 11th.

Police say she was last spoken to around 6,00 pm that evening and said that she was at a friend’s house, which was believed to be in the area.

She was reported missing around 1.45am on Tuesday September 12 after failing to return to her accommodation.

Inquiries are on going into the other three.

The first of these was outside Morrison’s supermarket on the Esplanade around 2.00 pm on Monday 11th.

She was in the company of a male around her age, 5’8 in height, thin build, wearing a black hoody with the hood up, and no facial hair.

The second was a possible sighting of Libbi with a group of around seven males and three females in Alison Street between 12pm and 1pm on Wednesday 13th.

The third was a potential sighting of the teenager in the company of a man who is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, with a blond mohawk and wearing a black bomber jacket in Alison Street around 7.45pm on Friday, September 15.

Inspector Gordon Anderson of Kirkcaldy said: “It’s out of character for Libbi not to return to her accommodation or speak to family for this length of time, and we are very concerned for her welfare.

“A robust investigation to trace her is currently underway, supported by our colleagues in the Tayside area and specialist resources from both local and national departments. However, we’re continuing appeal for the public’s help as part of this.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be vital in helping us trace Libbi. ‘‘

Call 101 and quote incident number 0177 of 12th September – or contact the charity Missing People by calling or texting 116 000 or emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk”

>> Libbi is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and pierced ears. Libbi has dark blonde hair but regularly alters her hair colour.

She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt that had white logos all over the front with a purple crop top underneath and black military-style boots.

She has family in the Forfar, Brechin and the Arbroath areas of Angus. She last visited Brechin from Thursday 7th to Sunday 10th September and got the 3.50pm train from Montrose back to Kirkcaldy on Sunday 11th September.

