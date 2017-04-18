Slim Jim on the big screen 50 years after Wembley ‘67

The magic of Jim Baxter was brought to life on the big screen in Kirkcaldy last night to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his greatest hour at Wembley.

It was on April 15, 1967 that Slim Jim inspired Scotland to a famous 3-2 victory over world champions, England – a game defined in footballing history as he played keepie-uppie while walking along the touchline.

Jim Baxter Night at the Adam Smith Theatre

Five decades later, Baxter’s family, footballing legends and fans packed the Adam Smith Theatre for a night in his honour.

It was a fitting location given Baxter’s pro career started with Raith Rovers, and the money raised from the event went to support the club’s youth development project.

Hosted by Bill Leckie, special guests included Jim McCalliog, who scored the winning goal in that landmark game on his international debut for Scotland, former Rangers’ star Willie Johnstone, ex-Scotland boss Craig Brown, and author Tom Miller who wrote a book on Baxter.

They were joined by Gordon Brown, whose idea inspired the event, and Val McDermid, Raith director, whose father discovered Baxter playing junior football.

The night was rich with anecdotes about Baxter, and clips from his career as well as the highlights of the ‘67 game on the big screen.