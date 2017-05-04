SNP confirms Stephen Gethins to stand as Westminster candidate

Stephen Gethins has been confirmed as the SNP candidate for North East Fife, aiming to return as its MP two years after first being elected.

The news come after Prime Minister called a snap General Election for June 8.

Mr Gethins said: “It has been a privilege to represent North East Fife since being elected just under two years ago and I want to continue with the job that I have started.

“As I made clear when I was first elected, it is my job to represent everyone in this constituency regardless of how they vote.

“I have also supported to communities across the area who have fought inspiring campaigns to retain their libraries, banks and post offices especially in rural areas where access to local services is so important for people, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

“I want to continue that work with our local communities. However, the next Parliament will also have a big impact on each and every one of us in terms of our future relationship with Europe.

“That will have an impact on jobs and the economy, our rights, the environment and opportunities for young people. It is important we hold the Government to account on its actions in Europe and ensure that we scrutinise its work; that is a crucially important role.”