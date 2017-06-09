SNP win North East Fife on third recount - Lib Dems may challenge

The SNP’s Stephen Gethins has won North East Fife, after three recounts and just two votes in it.

But Lib Dem candidate Elisabeth Riches has warned that she could challenge the decision after a fourth recount was not awarded.

It was a tense all-nighter for candidates and election staff alike as the Lib Dems initially came up three votes ahead, but were two behind after three recounts.

Mr Gethins said: “It’s been an extraordinary night, and event, anb I want to give my thanks to all the other candidates that took part in this campaign.

“It was very tight, and they made us wait, but I am delighted. that I have been re-elected. I actually have a job to do and that has been made clear once again tonight.

“But what is also clear is that I don’t just represent the people who voted for me, but everyone in this constituency, and I look forward to doing that.

“What was very clear during the campaign was that Scotland’s voice needs to be heard.

“In North East Fife in particular, we have research funding coming into the constituency. We have a vibrant food and drink industry and many opportunities for young people who rely heavily on being within Europe.

“I think it’s been reflected tonight that I have been a strong voice for the constituency on these issues. And I relish the opportunity to continue that work.”

Mr Gethins had 13,743 - just two more than Ms Riches’ 13,741.

She said: “It’s almost historic. Obviously when a loss is as narrow as that, you’re left thinking ‘what if’, but I have a fantastic team of people and we had a really strong message and fantastic support.

“It may not be the end of it. We will take legal advice and see what comes next. We did ask for a recount on the fairly good logic that we have two winning results and we had two losing results, and we needed to settle this.”

The Conservative candidate Tony Miklinski got 10,088, Rosalind Garten of Labour got 4026, while Mike Scott-Hayward of the Independent Sovereign Democratic Britain party had 224.

