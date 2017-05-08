St Andrews academic hoping for historic victory

Professor Chris Given-Wilson, Emeritus Professor of Medieval History at St Andrews University, has been shortlisted for this year’s prestigious Wolfson History Prize for his book, Henry IV.

The winner will be announced at a reception in London on May 15 and will receive a prize of £40,000.

Awarded annually by the Wolfson Foundation for over 40 years, the Wolfson History Prize has become synonymous with celebrating outstanding history.

First awarded in 1972, it remains Britain’s foremost history prize, promoting standards of excellence in scholarly history for a general audience.

Previous winners have included Antony Beevor, Ian Kershaw, Antonia Fraser, Simon Schama and Mary Beard.

Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said: “All the books on this year’s shortlist are united by their brilliance, combining the highest scholarly standards with lucid readability.

“We hope this year’s Wolfson History Prize will shine a light on even more books and also encourage debate about what makes brilliant, accessible history.”

Professor Given-Wilson is due to discuss his book on BBC Radio 3’s Free Thinking programme on Tuesday, May 9 at 10pm.