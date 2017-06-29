St Andrews helps boost passion for wheelchair racing

Wheelchair racing has always been a part of the DNA of Disability Sport Fife (DSF) – despite a drop in numbers over a decade ago as interest waned.

However, the enthusiasm has been revived – and the University of St Andrews played an important role in its recovery.

This fresh appetite was stimulated by Callum Sloan, who secured his first racing wheelchair from the generous Saints netball club at the university.

He now has a new wheelchair and his original chair has been borrowed by DSF’s youngest racer, Niamh Currie. Susanne McGrath started racing in a borrowed DSF wheelchair from the early years but she now has a new one, while Jonny Brown has ‘traded’ an old DSF wheelchair for one provided by Education Scotland through Scottish Disability Sport.

The latest athlete to join the squad is Graham McIntyre, who competed in his first DSF Track and Field Championships in a borrowed chair from Scottish Athletics.

DSF president Richard Brickley said: “The squad is tight-knit but will welcome any new members at any time – contact the DSF office for further information.

“Training is held at the Pitreavie Athletics Centre in Dunfermline and Michael Woods Centre in Glenrothes. The more experienced racers train in the parks and proms of Fife.

“The rivalry between the squad members is healthy and was clearly visible at the recent Fife Championships. Well done to all squad members.”