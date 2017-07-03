St Andrews is ‘Honoured’ by star-studded film premiere

The red carpet was rolled out on Friday night for the highly-anticipated UK premiere of new film Tommy’s Honour.

Director Jason Connery and several of the film’s stars attended the glitzy premiere at held at the New Picture House, including acotor Jack Lowden who takes on the role of Young Tom Morris.

Theresa Bradley who plays Maggie in Tommy's Honour

The film made its debut at the Edinburgh Film Festival, where it was nominated for Best British Feature Film, last year, and was released in the US months ago.

It made its full UK debut in St Andrews, one of the many north east Fife locations where the film was shot, at a gala screening in assocation with the Old Course Hotel.

The historical drama celebrates the lives of golf legends, and father and son, Old Tom Morris and Young Tom Morris, depicting their tumultous relationship and careers.

Old Tom was a four-time winner of The Open, an achievement Young Tom had already matched before his untimely death at the age of 24.

Producer Jim Kreutzer with Keith Bank

Old Tom continued to work until his death at the age of 87. He is now buried against the eastern wall of the churchyard of St Andrews Cathedral.

Jack Lowden, star of Tommy's Honour