Stagecoach introduce festival service between Fife and Edinburgh

Stagecoach East Scotland has announced the introduction of a dedicated Edinburgh Festival service operating from Fife into the city next month.

Numbered service F59 the new route will run between Halbeath Park & Ride, Ferrytoll Park & Ride and Edinburgh from Friday, August 4 – Monday, August 28.

The temporary F59 service will run up to every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday and up to every 30 minutes on Sunday, providing extra capacity on buses at this busy time of year. Combined with Stagecoach East Scotland’s existing Express city connect services to Edinburgh, this will provide Festival attendees with extra journeys to Edinburgh with buses up to every 10 minutes from Halbeath P&R and up to every 5 minutes from Ferrytoll P&R.

Extra late night journeys to and from Edinburgh have also been announced for August. Stagecoach Express services X54 leaving Glenrothes at 2225, X55 leaving Dunfermline at 2335 and X58 departing Leven at 2225 will operate to Edinburgh every night throughout the Festival.

Additional return journeys from Edinburgh will also operate. These express services will depart Edinburgh at 2355 to Glenrothes on service X54, at 0035 to Dunfermline on service X55 and 0015 to Leven on service X58, giving Fife residents even more options when returning from a evening out in the city.

For the month of August, Stagecoach will also be re-introducing a night service between Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh in both directions, stopping at Ferrytoll P&R, Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay.

Numbered service N58, the route will run on Friday and Saturday nights between midnight and 3am (Saturday and Sunday early mornings) from Friday, August 4 - Sunday, August 27. Existing service N55 will continue to offer late night journeys between Edinburgh and Dunfermline.

Paul Thomas, managing director, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We understand how tricky it can be travelling to Edinburgh during the Festival period.

“Parking, city centre traffic and road closures can cause difficulties at this busy time of year, so we are pleased to introduce a dedicated Festival service and additional journeys to our current timetable. This should give customers more choice and allow easier access to The Capital to enjoy the 70th anniversary of the Fringe.”

The recent renovation of Ferrytoll Park & Ride and the continued popularity of Halbeath Park & Ride has driven the decision to introduce a more frequent service to Edinburgh from these locations. Paul Thomas also commented: “Catching the bus from our sites is an easy way to leave the car behind and enjoy a night out in Edinburgh, without the hassle of trying to find a parking space in the city during the busy festival period.”

Full timetable information is available at stagecoachbus.com.