Stagecoach supports Armed Forces Day 2017

Stagecoach East Scotland is helping to support Armed Forces Day 2017.

On Saturday, June 24 the company will be offering free travel to armed forces personnel carrying a military ID card and to veterans carrying a veteran’s badge.

Armed Forces Day is a chance for the public to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

With events planned in Dundee, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Livingston and Glasgow, it is hoped that personnel will take up the offer to travel by bus to the event of their choice.

Jon Oakey, acting general manager, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We are delighted to once again be supporting our Armed Forces communities across East Scotland in this way. By providing free travel to military personnel we hope to be able to give a well deserved morale boost for our local troops.”

In March 2015, Stagecoach Group signed the Ministry of Defence’s Armed Forces Corporate Covenant in support of the Armed Forces Community. As a signatory of the Covenant, the company recognises the value serving personnel; regular and reservists, veterans and military families contribute to both the country and businesses across the country.

Later the same year the company was awarded the silver award through the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS). The scheme encourages employers to support defence and inspire others to do the same. The scheme encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards for employer organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community, and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

