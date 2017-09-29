Standing Stane Road shut after crash

One of Fife’s busiest roads could remain closed during rush hour after a three-car crash.

The A915 Standing Stane Road was closed at Boreland Road after the vehicles were involved in a collision earlier this afternoon.

It happened near a quarry on the stretch of road.

Emergency services were called shortly after 3.30pm.

It is understood the road may be closed throughout the evening rush hour – police have asked drivers to avoid the area.