Storm Doris: Elderly pair rescued from car trapped in floods

Two elderly occupants of a car trapped on a flooded road in Fife have been rescued by firefighters.

The A921 between Burntisland and Aberdour has been closed after flood water up to two and a half feet high from Storm Doris made the road impassable.

Scottish Fire and Rescue were alerted to the incident at around 9.10am this morning.

The two did not require medical attention.

A fire appliance from Kirkcaldy, and another from Burntisland were in attendance.

Police confirmed that the road was closed and urged motorists to use an alternative route.

The news comes as Scotland is battered by snow, rain, sleet, and severe winds as a result of Storm Doris.