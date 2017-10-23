Students celebrate Raisin Monday with foam fight

Hundreds of students packed onto Lower College Lawn this morning to take part in the annual Raisin Monday foam fight.

Many of the University of St Andrews’ students taking part donned fancy dress costumes, which quickly became covered in shaving foam.

The festivities were part of Raisin Weekend, which saw newcomers welcomed by their academic ‘mothers’ and ‘fathers’ on Sunday, before the huge foam fight.

Pictures by Peter Adamson.