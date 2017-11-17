Success for young rugby trio

Two budding rugby stars from St Leonards School have been selected for the Scottish Prep Schools XV squad.

Archie Clarke has been selected for the second consecutive year, while Robbie Logan is new to the line-up this season.

Both Year 9 boys currently play with the WOSPS (West of Scotland Prep Schools), as well as their school teams.

The WOSPS came up against the Dandylions (East of Scotland Prep Schools) at Craigclowan in Perth on November 1, in what is always an exciting and competitive match. Both teams played well and were bolstered by a strong set of supporters, with the game going to the Dandylions at the final whistle.

St Leonards had three pupils representing the school in the recent WOSPS line up, with Year 9 student Tristan Bruce also being selected.

Andrew Turnbull, St Leonards Sport, said: “We have had a good run over the last couple of years having our boys selected for the Scottish Prep Schools team and it is great to see that trend continue. Both Robbie and Archie have played consistently well all year and deserve their place in the squad.”

The Scottish Prep Schools squad will take on Edinburgh on Sunday at Melrose.