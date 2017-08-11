Sudden death of toddler inspired mum to help other bereaved parents

A singer-songwriter whose toddler son died in his sleep is hoping her Fife connections will help with a final fundraising push to help other parents.

Jenny McGregor, who has strong Fife connections and whose grandfather still stays in St Andrews, lost her 18-month-old son Jamie in 2010 to SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).

Now living in Sydney, Australia, Jenny turned to her love of music in search of solace but struggled to find anything that could express her grief.

“Traditional love songs just didn’t cut it,” Jenny explained. “I wanted to hear music that had come from the heart and soul of another grieving parent, someone who understood my pain.

“I wanted to know that I wasn’t alone and that there was a possibility of hope again.”

To help other bereaved parents and their families going through similar ordeals, she has launched a Kickstarter campaign to produce a music album based on her own journey through the loss.

She will be donating it for free to an Australian charity called Red Nose which offers free counselling support to anyone who has lost a child.

It will also go on sale and the proceeds will go to Red Nose.

The album will be available globally, with a UK launch planned for next year.

However, to produce the album she needs to reach her target of $25,000 by next Friday (August 18) – the total currently stands at just over $21,000.

Jamie McGregor, who died in 2010 at the age of 18 months.

Since the start of the project last month, Jenny has received messages from bereaved parents and families who have thanked her for the opportunity to break the silence of grief.

“Death is still such a taboo topic but it’s something that needs to be talked about and explored, in order to assist with the natural, grieving process,” she said. “I hope that music can be a way to express and release that grief as a catalyst for healing.”

She added: “This album is a legacy to my son, Jamie. It has been a part of my healing, and if it can help just one other person heal, then it has been completely worthwhile.”

While Jenny grew up in Dollar, her mum was brought up in St Andrews and her grandfather, Harry Matheson, still stays in Greyfriars Gardens in the town.

If you would like to help Jenny produce the album go to her funding page for more information.