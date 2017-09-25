Sun shines for St Andrews parade

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets of St Andrews on Saturday for a special day of celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) at Leuchars.

The event kicked off with a parade around the town led by the band of the Royal Armoured Corps, in which 150 soldiers, resplendant in their uniforms, took part.

The band leads the way

Special guest was Major General Mitchell MBE who took the salute during the parade which also marked two years since 2 Close Support Battalion REME moved from Bad Fallingbostel in Germany to Leuchars.

The whole parade took place in beautiful sunshine, unlike the dress rehearsal the previous Thursday when pouring rain meant the soldiers had to march in their waterproofs!

It was followed by a mini Highland Games event which was open to all the REME soldiers in Scotland which took place in the grounds of St Salvator’s Chapel featuring events including hammer throwing and tug-o’-war.

And in the evening there was a beating the retreat ceremony with a cocktail party for invited local dignitaries and guests.

Captain Steve Connor said: “It was a beautiful day and there were lots of members of the public lining the streets for the parade.

“It was a real privilege to march through St Andrews and we were very fortunate that the university allowed us to use its wonderful facilities and Fife Council and Police Scotland granted us permission for the parade route.”